NCCU Chancellor calls on Durham officials to address violence following campus shooting

North Carolina Central University Chancellor Dr. Johnson O. Akinleye said city, county and state officials should devote more resources to combating violent crime following an on-campus shooting Saturday that left two men dead.

The victims were not students or associated with the university, school officials said.

The shooting happened in a parking lot near the O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium as a NCCU football game against Winston Salem-State University was underway.

The campus was placed on lockdown after the shooting, and more than 5,000 fans were secured in the stadium as campus and city police officers responded.

During a press conference Monday, Akinleye said the campus police were able to response quickly to the shooting because of a $3 million investment in “state-of-the-art technology and security on the campus.”

Over the past three years, the chancellor said, the school has installed nearly a thousand 360-degree cameras, key-entry locks on all buildings, emergency blue lights, and more patrol officers.

However, Akinleye said, security systems alone are not enough to keep students and the community safe from gun violence.