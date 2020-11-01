Opinion | Why I’m working to pass the bonds, again

This year marks my third local bonds campaign. I keep coming back because I embrace the opportunity to push for our city to continue to invest in itself and ultimately create a vibrant place for all of us to live and enjoy. I like being a voice about the importance of the bonds and the long-term benefits that happen when voters approve them.

It’s especially gratifying to encounter countless residents who appreciate the range of improvements in their communities, from sidewalk repairs to greater housing opportunities. Most times, these residents do not know it all came together because of the bonds they supported.

On the Nov. 3 ballot, voters are asked to approve three bond referenda:

$102.7 million for streets: for street and intersection projects, upgrades to the traffic control system, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements, measures to improve pedestrian safety, and repairs and construction of bridges, sidewalks and bikeways.

for street and intersection projects, upgrades to the traffic control system, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements, measures to improve pedestrian safety, and repairs and construction of bridges, sidewalks and bikeways. $50 million for housing: building quality and well-maintained affordable housing for low- and moderate-income households through new construction and preserving existing housing.

building quality and well-maintained affordable housing for low- and moderate-income households through new construction and preserving existing housing. $44.5 million for neighborhoods: for sidewalks, streetscape, curbs and gutters, storm drains, landscaping, and pedestrian lighting in the city’s established neighborhoods and emerging high-growth areas.

Charlotte is one of the fastest-growing cities and is now the 15th largest metropolitan area in the United States. We are growing in population and are always competing for major corporations to relocate here. Sustaining healthy growth and momentum requires continuous investment in infrastructure. Streets, intersections, curbs and other facilities need constant maintenance and improvement to operate safely and efficiently.

Over the last several election cycles, support for street bonds has delivered many such improvements across the city. I am particularly proud of the bridge over I-85 that connects Research Drive to J.W. Clay Boulevard in the north, which has created a connection point for residents to have easy access to shopping and entertainment in that area.