A local Black-owned construction group will be tasked with renovations at Spectrum Center this year.

The D.A. Everett Construction Group, in a joint venture with Turner Construction, is the general contractor undergoing a $215 million renovation project set to begin later this year.

“It’s been an exciting opportunity to do this because it’s such a high-profile project,” Donovan Everett, president and owner of D.A. Everett Construction Group, told QCity Metro in a phone interview.

“Opportunities like this come once in a lifetime, particularly for a local, homegrown company like ours.”

A family business

Everett, 42, was introduced to construction through his father, who was a general contractor in his hometown of Beaufort, N.C.

In 1999, Everett attended N.C. State University, where he graduated with a degree in business management in 2003.

He later earned a healthcare construction certificate as well as general contractor licenses in North Carolina, South Carolina and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In 2013, he launched D.A. Everett Construction Group in Raleigh, N.C.

Everett managed numerous projects across the state and in South Carolina, including Novant Health expansion projects in Kernersville and Wilmington.

He said he also found opportunities in Charlotte, where he has worked on a number of Charlotte projects, including renovations to Bojangles Coliseum, CMPD, and several schools in the Charlotte Mecklenburg School District.

When Everett heard of the Spectrum project, he enlisted the aide of Turner Construction, who renovated the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

After going through the qualification and proposal process, the duo was selected in 2023 and began planning. They expect to unveil the details of the renovation plans to the public in the coming weeks.

At the time of the interview, Everett said he was unable to give renovation specifics until the public announcement is made, but he did share with QCity Metro that the upgrades will bring the fan experience to “a new level.”

“Whether it’s concerts, basketball or whatever event, the Spectrum Center will be the place to be,” he said.

Relocating to the Queen City

The Charlotte Business Journal ranked D.A. Everett Construction as one of the city’s largest area-based Black-owned companies based on 2022 revenue.

Everett, who relocated his family and the business headquarters to Charlotte last year, said he wants to continue finding success in the city.

“Charlotte is very welcoming and has inclusive energy,” he said.

“I look forward to getting into the community to make an impact and to help people, especially those that look like me.”