Cases of COVID, influenza and RSV have risen in recent weeks, what local health experts are calling a surge in cases of respiratory viruses.

In preparation for respiratory virus season, local hospital systems, like Atrium Health and Novant Health, have implemented visitor restrictions, limiting visitors under a certain age, over the past several months.

While medical professionals expected an increase in cases after holiday travel, they say taking precautions can lower the risk of spreading a respiratory virus.

The numbers

From Dec. 7 to Dec. 20, Mecklenburg County had 956 emergency department visits for COVID-19-like illness, according to Mecklenburg County.

Statewide, for the week ending on Dec. 30, 22% of emergency room visits were for symptoms of a respiratory virus, an increase from the week before, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

That same week, there were 923 hospital admissions for COVID-19 and 1,055 for influenza throughout the state.

That’s also up significantly from the week before, which saw 710 admissions for COVID and 722 admissions for influenza.

Since the start of respiratory virus season in October 2023, the state has seen five pediatric deaths as a result of influenza, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Overall, these numbers show a steady increase in respiratory virus cases since the fall.

Staying safe

To stay protected, health officials recommend staying up-to-date on vaccinations.

Dr. Daniel Davis, director of internal medicine at Atrium Health, says the majority of people who have died or been hospitalized from a respiratory virus were unvaccinated.

“It’s never too late to get your flu shot, it’s never too late to get your updated COVID vaccine,” Dr. Davis said. “Vaccines are a tremendously important part of maintaining your wellness and preventing getting these more severe respiratory illnesses.”

Dr. Davis encourages anyone experiencing symptoms of a respiratory virus to visit a primary care provider and avoid the emergency department unless the symptoms or ailments are life-threatening.

“We don’t want to pack our emergency rooms with people that don’t have life-threatening illnesses because it just results in delays in your treatment,” Dr. Davis said.

For children, who are more vulnerable to complications from respiratory viruses, Dr. Davis recommends keeping sick children at home and staying up-to-date on their vaccines.

Children experiencing a persistent fever, increasing shortness of breath and decreased activity levels should be taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Wearing a mask is also encouraged for use in crowded areas, he said.

For those experiencing symptoms, Dr. Davis says to self-isolate, if possible.

To find flu or COVID vaccines, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/.



Children with Medicaid can receive the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine at their local health department or through the Vaccines for Children Program free of charge.