After seeing a spike in respiratory viruses, Novant Health announced Tuesday that it has put in place temporary visitor restrictions on children under the age of 13.

The move follows similar restrictions announced by other hospital systems, including Atrium Health, which announced new rules two weeks ago.

For the week of Dec. 13, state health officials reported 556 hospital admissions in North Carolina for Covid-19 and 300 admissions for influenza. Both of those numbers were up from the previous week.

Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 19, Novant will limit access to children under age 13.

Under Novant’s restrictions, children may be permitted to visit hospital patients under special circumstances, like visiting a family member in end-of-life care. However, such visits must be coordinated ahead of time, Novant said.

Children ages 13 and older who are experiencing flu-like symptoms, such as runny nose, sore throat, fever or cough, should not visit patients at Novant hospitals.

Masks are encouraged but remain optional. Novant also recommends vaccinations to reduce the spread of respiratory viruses.

Novant did not indicate how long the restrictions will last.