The Pauline Tea-Bar Apothecary is set to open a second location in the West Boulevard Corridor in early January 2024.

The Black-woman-owned tea house offers loose-leaf teas, pastries and sandwiches in a relaxing and cozy space.

The first location of The Pauline Tea-bar Apothecary. November 2023. (Destiniee Jaram / QCity Metro.)

The shop will open as part of Historic West End Partners’ Thrive Revitalization Plan, which has helped open several shops, including 704 Cleaners, a dry-cleaning and alteration business, in the Historic West End.

Sherry Waters, owner of The Pauline Tea-Bar Apothecary said she’s excited about the second location opening and thinks it will offer unique opportunities.

Waters told QCity Metro that the expansion is “intentional” and will focus on community gatherings and the history of Black-owned teahouses.

The second tea shop will be located at 1017 Beatties Ford Road.