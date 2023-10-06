A south Charlotte dry cleaning business is expanding to West Charlotte.

704 Cleaners and Alterations is a dry cleaner and alterations business located at 1111 Beatties Ford Road, co-owner Kemuel Murray announced on Facebook Thursday.

Murray, alongside his wife, Eunice, took over their first dry cleaning company, Morrison Cleaners and Alterations, and took over its operations in 2017.

Nearly seven years later, they want to bring their services to the west Charlotte community under a new name.

“Beatties Ford has always been the bloodline of Charlotte,” he said. “That’s what lured me to the area the most.”

A new career path

Murray never expected to go into the dry cleaning business, he said. He spent 15 years as an educator before he decided to leave the field in pursuit of entrepreneurship.

A friend suggested starting a laundry mat or cleaning business. Murray said he was intrigued by the idea.

Murray came across an already-established dry cleaner in South Park, whose owners were looking to sell.

Eunice, who’s an accountant by day, told QCity Metro she was initially skeptical about the business investment but trusted the plan to purchase it.

“I trusted my husband’s judgment,” she said. “He’s the brains behind this operation.”

The shop steadily grew customer support over the year. Murray said the business faced some financial challenges during the pandemic but was able to remain open.

Murray, a 2001 graduate of Johnson C. Smith University, is familiar with the Beatties Ford Road area and said he believed it would be prime location for his expansion, he said.

Last year, Murray connected with Historic West End Partners to learn about potential spaces in the area before settling on 1111 Beatties Ford Road.

Murray told QCity Metro many of his customers at the south Charlotte location are West End residents. Now, he said, they won’t have to travel too far.

“I want this to be something that is theirs,” he said.

1111 Beatties Ford Road will be the new home of 704 Cleaners and Alterations. Photo: Jalon Hill/QCity Metro

The shop will offer many of the same services as the South Park location, including shoe cleaning and repairs.

“I’m coming over there to be successful,” he said.

Murray plans to have a soft opening at the end of the month. The grand opening will be announced at a later date, Murray said.

People can visit Murray’s Tiktok for updates on his dry cleaning businesses.