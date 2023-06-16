Two days after a student was shot and killed, Livingstone described the incident as a “senseless act of gun violence.”

Paul Tate Jr., 21, a freshman at Livingston College, was fatally shot Wednesday at the Rozelle Crossing shopping center off Mount Holly-Huntersville Road in northwest Charlotte, police said.

Witnesses described an altercation and heard seven to eight shots, WSOC reported.

A 16-year-old was placed into custody Wednesday night and charged with murder in the deadly shooting, CMPD said.

Tate attended West Mecklenburg High School and was a member of the boy’s basketball team, WSOC reported.

In a statement released by Livingstone College, faculty and students who knew him described him as “a joy to be around.”

Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis said Tate was known to quote scriptures and had just recently given his life to Christ.

“I pray this brings solace to his family, friends, and all who knew him during this time of bereavement. Unfortunately, this is a sober reminder that life is fleeting, but earth hath no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal,” he said in a statement.

“Please keep the family of this fallen Blue Bear in your prayers as they navigate through this most difficult time of a life gone too soon,” Davis said.

Details of the funeral arrangements for Tate will be provided as they become available, the school announced.