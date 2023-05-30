Former NCCU and NC A&T lineman Ricky Lee signed a three-year deal with the Panthers last week.

After going undrafted in this year’s NFL draft, the 6-foot-6, 320-pound tackle received a rookie minicamp invite.

Lee’s performance earned him a three-year year deal worth $2.7 million, according to Over The Cap, a website that details NFL player contracts.

Why it matters: Lee is currently the only HBCU player on the Panthers’ roster and one of a few across the league.

The Jacksonville, Fla. native played his first two years of collegiate football at NCCU, starting in 22 games. He transferred to NC A&T in 2021 and played 648 snaps, the second-most among offensive linemen.

Lee still has a long road ahead. His contract isn’t guaranteed until he makes the 53-man roster following the preseason. He plans to enjoy the moment and make the most of the opportunity.

“My dream finally came true. I’m blessed to be here,” Lee told the Charlotte Post earlier this month. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing. Being part of the top one percent is a blessing.”