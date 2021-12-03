What’s happening, Charlotte

Happy December!

It’s that time of the year when people begin to reflect on their wins and losses and what’s most important to them.

It’s also time for outings and events centered around the holidays. So if you love the festive season, you’re in luck.

There’s no shortage of events to celebrate this weekend in the Queen City — from the ever-popular “The Nutcracker” to live holiday soul music. There’s even an event for kids.

On another note, I want to learn more about our readers and supporters. So email me about your favorite holiday activities.

Our weekend picks

Handel Messiah(Fri.): Handel’s stunning masterpiece is back by popular demand. Join your CSO, Charlotte Master Chorale and four soloists for this enduring oratorio full of passion and exquisite beauty. “Hallelujah!”

First Friday: The Holiday Edition feat TRS Sol(Fri.): Don’t miss Jazz N Soul Music’s First Friday. TRS, an all-female trio, blends angelic harmony with soul and holiday classics!

Shop Small Saturdays(Sat.): Holiday cheer is around every corner in South End this holiday season with Shop Small Saturday events happening every weekend during the season. More than 30 local vendors will line the Design Center walkways.

The Nutcracker (Sat.): The magic returns this year with Charlotte Ballet’s holiday classic. Now through Dec. 23 at Belk Theater.

Festival of Lights (Sat.): Go for a driving tour of the annual Festival of Lights celebration at Aldersgate. Wave to residents, see thousands of lights and enjoy a live band.

A SOULFLO Christmas (Sun.): S.O.U.L.F.L.O. is a unique blend of live music, storytelling and spoken word. Kick off the season with soulful classics and smooth holiday tunes.

KIDS’ CORNER

The Velveteen Rabbit(Thurs. – Sun): A little boy awakens Christmas morning to discover a Velveteen Rabbit among his gifts. Adored at first, then cast to the toy box, the Rabbit is snubbed by the other toys for being old-fashioned. Over time, a friendship blossoms. Adapted from the classic book, this poignant story has charmed generations of families and continues to be cherished by audiences today.

Note: Be sure to visit our events page, where you can find other QCity happenings or post your own event. Sometimes the events we post get rescheduled, changed or canceled. We suggest you check before you go.

Photo of the week

QCity Metro

South End were buzzing last Saturday as holiday shoppers perused the wares of dozens of vendors vendors set up along Camden Road for the Shop Small Saturdays Presented by Fifth Third Bank street festival. The shopping continues this Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., along the walkways of the Design Center. Learn more.

