This weekend: a pop-up shop for Black-owned businesses

In 2015, Alisia Hutchinson was working for a call center in South Carolina when she decided to leave her job to become a full-time entrepreneur. “At that time I decided that I wanted to be in full control of my own destiny and not have to wait on approval from someone for what I deserve,” the 32-year old Charleston, SC native told QCity Metro. Now, she is the owner of five small businesses and wants to provide a space for other Black entreprenuers to grow financially. On Sunday, Hutchinson will host the Buy Black Pop Up Shop, an event to get small Black-owned businesses more exposure in the community. Located at Queen City Social Space, the event will feature at least 30 Black-owned vendors selling products from jewelry, clothes, skin care products, and more. There will also be a live DJ, food and beverages, free giveaways, and free swag bags. Her love for heels pushed her to started her first business, Shoe Heaven and More, a women’s shoe store.

She found some success after renting a kiosk at the local mall but making consistent sales and affording the cost of rent forced her leave. Hutchinson began operating her shoe business online and created more ventures as time went on. These new businesses include Lisi Virgin Hair & Lash Co., Love Decadent Eats, and Lisi Health & Wellness. Despite the added sources of income, Hutchinson said she still struggled to maintain sales and lacked exposure due to not having a permanent location. Alisia Hutchinson wants to provide a space for other entrepreneurs to gain exposure. (Photo courtesy of Alisia Hutchinson) She realized that other small business owners were facing the same challenges and decided to come up with a solution. “I decided that I could get my business out as well as help others in the same situation as me, if we could come together and basically form our own shop.” Hutchinson said because most of her own businesses were targeting female customers, she reached out to other female entrepreneurs to host a pop up shop in February.