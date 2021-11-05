With much celebration and fanfare, Chase Bank opens branch on Beatties Ford Road

Even clouds and light rain couldn’t dampen the cheer of city officials, residents, and community leaders who gathered Thursday inside a large tent on Beatties Ford Road to celebrate the opening of Chase Bank’s newest branch. “This is community-building at it’s best,” declared an exuberant Malcolm Graham, who represents the area on Charlotte City Council and who, moments earlier, had ticked off a growing list of economic achievements that are slowly bringing change to Historic West End. “We’re going to make sure this branch is successful; we’re going to make sure this corridor is successful,” he said to cheers from those assembled inside the tent. As Graham and others noted, it had been quite a week for the Beatties Ford Road Corridor — about $200 million in economic investments announced in the previous seven days, with $80 million going to Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU), the city’s historically Black college and an anchor on the corridor. And now Chase was about to cut the ribbon on a West End bank branch — Its 13th branch in Charlotte since entering the market a year and a half ago. Located at the corner of Beatties Ford Road and LaSalle Street, the branch will offer West End resident greater access to banking, Chase officials said. It also will connect with the community through financial health workshops, events and by working with nearby JCSU to train students who have an interest in pursuing careers in the financial services industry. Nicole Byers, a 1996 graduate of West Charlotte High and a former resident of the Beatties Ford Road community, will manage the branch. Byers and her team of nine will focus on helping more consumers in the region open accounts, manage their money, start businesses and buy homes.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this branch in the neighborhood where I grew up,” she said prior to the ribbon-cutting. “I know this area well, and I know that by physically being here, we are becoming part of the Beatties Ford community with a vested interest in its growth, equity, and financial stability.” JP Morgan Chase representatives present a $750,000 grant to Johnson C. Smith University President Clarence Armbrister to pursue financial services career pathways on Nov. 4. Photo: Courtesy of JCSU A ‘misfit team’ The bank is housed in a building that, decades ago, was home to McDonald’s Cafeteria — not the fast-food chain, but a home-cooking restaurant owned and operated by John McDonald, a Black entrepreneur who was legendary on corridor. In more recent years, the building had fallen into disrepair and was often the site of loitering and reported crimes. Two years ago, Christopher Dennis, founder of E-Fix Development Corp., began eying the site with a vision toward redeveloping the single-story building. In April 2020, the company closed on the building after paying $1.25 million for the site, according to county tax records. By then Chase had quietly committed to being his first tenant. (BW Sweets, a Black-owned bakery with locations in east Charlotte and SouthEnd, will also occupy a space inside the building. Dennis said he also has plans for an art gallery in the building.) Christopher Dennis, third from left, joined Charlotte City Council member Malcolm Graham and others at a celebration to mark the opening of a Chase Bank branch on Beatties Ford Road. The bank occupies a space in a building that Dennis bought and renovated. (photo: QCity Metro) “As I stand here today, I’m living the dream,” Dennis told the crowd under a white tent. “Today’s about JPMorgan Chase,” he said. “I want to welcome them to the community as an integral part of giving back and providing services that are needed in this community.” Later, in an interview with QCity Metro, Dennis credited the success of his project to a “misfit team” of determined people who would not give up.

