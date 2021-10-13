As UNC Charlotte’s top receiver, Grant DuBose is making the most of a second opportunity

Around this time last year, Grant DuBose was working at Walmart, helping with online grocery orders in his hometown of Montgomery, Alabama.

He was just a year removed from playing football at Miles College, a small, historically Black school with about 1,500 students, where the Covid-19 pandemic had scuttled the football season. All he knew for sure was that he wanted to transfer, a shot at something bigger.

Today the 20-year-old sophomore is the top receiver at UNC Charlotte, with 466 receiving yards and four touchdowns so far this season. And following Charlotte’s upset win over Duke in early September, his name was in headlines all over the internet.

“During my time at Walmart, I always thought of the goals I was working towards,” he recalled during an interview with QCity Metro. “That time in my life taught me to trust the process and be consistent with it.”

Overlooked prospect

At six feet two inches tall, DuBose said he felt overlooked by college recruiters coming out of Park Crossing High School — he didn’t have a single offer going into his senior year, despite competing with and against other top recruits.

“I had success at practice against that competition and on Friday nights playing against it,” he said. “So it was just a feeling that I know I can play at that level and compete against that level.”

Just 10 days before National College Signing Day, he got an offer from Miles College, which plays in Division II.