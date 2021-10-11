A year after launching a mobile shower and laundry services for the homeless, Hope Vibes looks to expand

It’s been 12 months since Hope Vibes launched its mobile hygiene service — the Hope Tank — to provide shower and laundry services to those experiencing homeless. Now hundreds of showers and wash cycles later, the Charlotte-based nonprofit is looking to expand. Starting in 2022, Hope Vibes will take its mobile serve to Winston-Salem. It’s also in the beginning stages of erecting the Hope Vibes Innovation Hub, which will store and distribute donated clothing, dry food and feminine products. Emmanuel Threatt, one-half of the husband-wife duo behind Hope Vibes, said the idea to expand to Winston-Salem came about after meeting a couple who lives there and wanted to help with their efforts. “We’re all about building relationships,” Threatt said. “They have the heart of Hope Vibes, and they happen to live in Winston-Salem. We’ve taken some trips out there scouting the area, and we believe that’s where we need to go.” The innovation hub is scheduled to be open by the end of the year. Threatt likened it to a “Second Harvest Food Bank of hygiene.” Five-figure grants from Lending Tree and Starbucks will assist with getting the hub off the ground and expand the Hope Tank’s footprint. Hope Vibes is also in the process of hiring its first employees — a part-time administrative position and a part-time operations manager.

“We’re looking forward to expanding the Hope Tank in more areas,” Threatt said, “having more impact in the lives of people, and seeing the smiles on people’s faces when they come out of the Hope Tank after having a good shower.” “I know for a fact that even though it may seem small in scope, like, “Oh, it’s just a shower,” but for people who don’t get to take really good showers on a daily basis, it really does change their day, and it changes how they even see themselves when they come out.” Why it matters Hope Vibes’ Hope Tank in the community. Photo: Erick Hodge As of August 31, an estimated 3,149 people in Mecklenburg County were experiencing homelessness, 76% of whom were Black, according to county data. That number included 341 households, 2,047 single individuals, 126 unaccompanied youth and 202 veterans. As of January 2020, North Carolina had an estimated 9,280 residents experiencing homelessness on any given day, as reported by Continuums of Care to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). In Winston Salem/Forsyth County, the recorded number was 504 people experiencing chronic homelessness on a daily basis. Numbers for 2021 are not yet known, but they are expected to increase due to an anticipated wave of evictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

