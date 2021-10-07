Anthony Hamilton talks new album, fame, and Hollywood aspirations

With his first album in five years, Anthony Hamilton is back to love, quite literally, with his tenth studio album, “Love Is The New Black.” The 14-track record will be the flagship release under his own label, My Music Box, in partnership with BMG, featuring appearances from Jennifer Hudson, Lil Jon, Rick Ross and a George Floyd-inspired song, “Mama Don’t Cry.” After almost two decades in the industry, dozens of awards and millions of records sold, Hamilton is a bonafide Southern, soul superstar. Now at age 50, he is looking for new stages to conquer. Hint: Acting. We caught up with the Charlotte native to talk about his new music, being pigeon holed and why he’s so respected. Q. In a world where some people say R&B is dead, you’ve managed to stay relevant and also maintain a certain cachet that has eluded many others who’ve come and gone. What’s the secret? Anthony Hamilton: I think the fact that I don’t oversaturate myself, that when I do surface, the music is quality, it’s deep, It’s got a lot to offer — and the fact that, you know, I’ve been connected with a lot of great greatness, like Al Green, Carlos Santana and Shirley Caesar. There’s a mystique, like, What is it about this young guy that these older legends see in him? So people want to know more about me, and though I put a lot in my music, there is still the unknown that people are curious about. Q. When your name is brought up, you get a lot of respect — benefit of the doubt, in a sense, that other artists or celebrities in general don’t always get. There are those that do, and I feel like you are one of them. Why do you think that is?

Advertisement

AH: I think it’s the way I carry myself on and off the court. I think people see a guy who works hard, works for a living, always with his family and his kids. And so there is a respect that comes along with that. Just being kind to people. I’m always kind, I’m always open to have a conversation, hear your story, take pictures. I’m an around-the-way guy who really hit it off big but never left. I think people see the God in me. Although I’m not perfect, but the core of who I am is definitely about being good to people and being good to self. Q. You appear to deal with fame really well. Have there been challenges over the course of your career, in terms of being an entertainer and being famous? AH: Absolutely. Your privacy, it doesn’t belong to you in most instances. You have to find time to make privacy and have that space to go in and rejuvenate and reboot. Sometimes it’s hard to find that place of solitude. Anthony Hamilton Q. Your latest album, “Love Is The New Black,” what distinguishes this one from all of your other projects? AH: I think there’s been such a growth in terms of the man, my inner man, and just the confidence I have in telling the story now. It’s not like, “Oh my God, I don’t know what they’re going to think.” It’s just like, “No, this is who I am. I have arrived. These are the stories. These are the things that have made me happy, sad, hurt,” and I’m okay with it. And my voice, my voice has changed some. There is a growth even in my tone. It’s a bigger tone, fuller tone. I’m saying it differently, even my intentions are more intentional. Q. What’s some of your favorite songs from this album?

Advertisement