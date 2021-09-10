CMS responds to social media threats following off-campus shootings

A day after local police said feuding students may have been responsible for a drive-by shooting that killed a 3-year-old boy, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools called a press conference Thursday to announce enhance security measures.

Speaking to reporters, Superintendent Earnest Winston reflected on the death of Asiah Figueroa and a recent spate of gun-related crimes in Charlotte.

“There is a 3-year-old child who our staff will not have the chance to meet,” Winston said. “I’m here enlisting the support of the community to help stop this violence. It has to stop.”

Winston did not say what additional security measures would be taken.

The district is currently working with organizations such as the NAACP and the Alternatives to Violence program to assist at-risk students and combat youth violence, he said.

In addition, CMPD and the Huntersville Police Department announced via Twitter that they would provide extra support at some CMS schools.

Last month, CMS relaunched random weapons and safety screenings in response student violence. District officials have found five guns so far this academic year, Winston said.