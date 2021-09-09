Police say high school students may have carried out deadly shooting that killed 3-year-old boy

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they believe that high school students were behind a drive-by shooting that killed a 3-year-old boy inside a northwest Charlotte home late Tuesday.

Asiah Figueroa was sleeping in bed when he was struck by a bullet that pierced the home. His 4-year-old sister was wounded and is expected to survive.

At least 11 people were said to be inside the house when it came under fire around 11:45 p.m. Investigators said the shooters fired more than 150 rounds toward the house, in the 2400 block of Richard Rozzelle Drive.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Capt. Joel McNelly of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the shooting may have stemmed from “simple disputes” among teenagers.

As of early Thursday, no arrests has been announced.

McNelly said investigators had reasons to believe the shooters were students at three Charlotte high schools — Hopewell High, North Mecklenburg High, and Julius L. Chambers High.

The shooting, McNelly said, may have been tied to a series of earlier shootings this week, one of which left a 15-year-old boy dead.