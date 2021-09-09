Arsena Schroeder uses her ‘Unplugged+Live’ concert series to showcase local musicians

Arsena Schroeder has had her share of accomplishments as an independent singer-songwriter for nearly a decade. The pop-soul artist has performed nationally and internationally while making a name for herself in the music industry. With her platform, she now wants to help and highlight fellow artists who are unsigned by major record labels. “I realized that when I started music on my own there were just a lot of resources that I needed,” the Charlotte native said during a recent phone interview. “Once I got myself established, I formed a company that provides those resources.” On Saturday, Schroeder and her team at Dear Soul Music Co., a Charlotte-based music label she founded in 2017, will host “Unplugged+Live,” a touring concert series that showcases the talent of local independent artists. The event is sponsored by ASC Culture Blocks, an Arts & Science Council initiative funded by Mecklenburg County to provide free programming in local communities. Located on the lawn of Eastway Regional Recreation Center, the lunchtime edition concert will feature a live DJ, food trucks, and special performances by Charlotte artists AftanCi and Monalisa Music. The Unplugged+Live series, founded in 2013, was initially a house concert. In those early days, whenever Schroeder traveled to perform, she would put together house shows at the homes of friends and colleagues where she could entertain a small crowd and have a place to stay.

“It was a great way to compliment my public show with a more private show,” she said. Seeing the success of those shows, she decided to launch a series in Charlotte that would feature local artists. As the popularity of these house concerts grew, Schroeder would move the shows to bigger venues. Since its inception, the series has featured more than 150 artists in cities including Atlanta and Los Angeles. Each show features two or three hand-selected acts, giving them an opportunity to showcase their original work in front of a hometown audience. Schroeder said she has worked with more than 100 Charlotte-based artists and hosted nearly 200 shows around the city.

