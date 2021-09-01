New West End mural honors Charlotte’s Black history-makers

For years Bernetta Powell, owner of the West End Fresh Seafood Market, would tell Abel Jackson she wanted him to paint “something” for her. That time finally came last year when Powell won a City of Charlotte Placemaking Grant, which supports artistic projects that “create and enhance community vibrancy, safety, and identity.” Powell’s business was one of 11 winners sharing the $165,000 grant. Because of Covid-19, the painting process got delayed throughout 2020, but a few months ago, Jackson started the first paint strokes on “River of Life” — a mural that honors local Black history makers who have connections to the Historic West End. Inspiration for the mural came from a sermon by the Rev. Clifford A. Jones, pastor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, who once referred to the Beatties Ford Road community as a “river of life” because of the many impactful people who came from and through the corridor, Jackson said. Artist Abel Jackson working on the River of Life mural at 2206 Beatties Ford Road. Photo: Brooke Brown Photography With that inspiration, the River of Life mural was birthed honoring Bertha Maxwell-Roddey, James Ferguson, Julius Chambers, Hattie “Chatty Hattie” Leeper, Harvey Gantt and Sarah Stevenson. The project is an opportunity to have public art in the neighborhood that reflects its history and to also “give people their flowers now,” Jackson said.

“Beatties Ford has always been a very strong community, and so it’s essential that you have community involvement,” he said. “The artwork of that community is a reflection of the community and a way for them to express themselves and say who they are.” Charlotte’s Black history Iconic civil rights attorney Julius Chambers founded the first integrated law firm in North Carolina. In 1971, he won the landmark case Swann v. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education, in which the U.S. Supreme Court authorized school busing to achieve integration of public schools. Photo courtesy of Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Robinson-Spangler Carolina Room archives. Julius Chambers — A Charlotte-based lawyer and civil rights activist. Chambers co-founded the first integrated law firm in North Carolina, where he won eight cases before the Supreme Court that would help shape American civil rights laws. A man of many firsts, Chambers was the first Black editor-in-chief of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Law Review. He also graduated first in his law class of 100 students in 1962. From 1963–1964, Chambers served as the first intern for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF) in New York, having been selected by LDF’s Director-Counsel Thurgood Marshall. In July, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officially renamed Vance High School in honor of Chambers. (The school previously had been named after a former North Carolina governor and senator who fought to enact and preserve various forms of racial discrimination.) Chambers died in 2013. Charlotte Attorney James Ferguson, center, talks with reporters about the uncertain fate of the historic Excelsior Club, Feb. 23, 2017. (Photo: Glenn H. Burkins for Qcitymetro.com) James E. “Fergie” Ferguson II — Along with fellow lawyer Julius Chambers and others, Ferguson founded North Carolina’s first integrated law firm. A Columbia Law School graduate, Ferguson is known for litigating some of the state’s most well-known civil and criminal trials, including defending the Wilmington 10. Ferguson continues to practice today at Ferguson, Chambers & Sumter, P.A. Sarah Stevenson (Photo: John D. Simmons, The Charlotte Observer Sarah Stevenson — She was the first Black woman to serve on the Charlotte School Board of Education, from 1980-1984. U.S. Rep. Alma Adams honored Stevenson last year during a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives. She called Stevenson a “crown jewel” for her work to make Charlotte’s school system more inclusive. Bertha Maxwell-Roddey. Photo: QCity Metro

