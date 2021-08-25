Developer says medical campus will bring jobs and community benefits

The developer of the midtown medical campus that will be home to Charlotte’s first medical school said the firm is committed to bringing “real benefits” to the surrounding community via youth engagement and job creation. Dennis Miller, vice president of development at Wexford Science and Technology, who oversees North Carolina, said 30% to 40% of the jobs in the medical district will not require college degrees. These jobs, he said, won’t be just service work; they will consist of research techs and lab techs, which may require certifications, but not a 4-year program. “The beauty of those jobs is, once you get in a lab and you demonstrate your ability, regardless of a diploma or a degree, you have upward mobility opportunities in those research labs,” Miller said during the Tuesday Morning Breakfast forum, where he spoke. “The life-science industry is one of the most intimidating industries for some people,” he said. “The key thing for us to communicate is that there really is a place for you if you’re interested.” Wexford, along with Atrium Health, has reached out to local job-training organizations, such as Goodwill Industries and Urban League of Central Carolinas, to ensure that a funnel will exist to fill the jobs created on the medical campus. Hillary Crittendon, head of commercial development at Atrium Health, said they also have begun talks with Central Piedmont Community College, Johnson C. Smith University and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to explore how students on a health-science or technical path can be prepared for employment.

“We’re not trying to bring new [workforce development] programs to town,” Crittendon said, “we want to leverage the leadership we already have here.” Last October, officials announced that Atrium Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health merged to operate as a single enterprise. In March, they announced their first act — bringing a second Wake Forest School of Medicine to Charlotte. Photo: Atrium Health The 20-acre site will be located in midtown, at the current corner of South McDowell and Baxter streets, adjacent to US-277. Parts of the project will cover land once known as Brooklyn Village, a bustling African American community of homes, churches and businesses that was demolished during urban renewal in the late 1960s. Miller says his development team is conscious of that history and the lingering bitterness, and he said the company would not run from it, but rather “embrace it.” One idea, he said, is to create a history trail, along the walkways and bikeways of the medical district, that would tell the story of places like Brooklyn Village and Cherry, another of Charlotte’s historically Black neighborhoods.

