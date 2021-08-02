A 2040 vision for Historic West End

Streets lined with restaurants, bars, cafes and nightspots. Business and arts centers that nourish creativity and incubate Black entrepreneurship. Thriving neighborhoods with grocery stores, bike trails, affordable housing and efficient transportation. Welcome to Historic West End 2040…or at least the way some proponents and residents imagine it could be. Late last month, when Center City Partners released its 2040 Vision Plan (not to be confused with the city of Charlotte’s 2040 plan), it identified 10 “focus areas” that are “ready for new public and private investment and catalytic transformation.” The West Trade/Beatties Ford corridor is one of those areas. Far from advocating displacement, however, the plan speaks of protecting what makes West End unique — its history as a center for Black culture in Charlotte. “The thought is to position the West End as an authentically Charlotte visitor destination where you’re able to uniquely enjoy African American arts, culture, music, history, and really become a place you must experience when you visit Charlotte,” Michael Smith, president and CEO of Center City Partners, told QCity Metro. Those who worked to develop the plan — a group that included Johnson C. Smith President Clarence Armbrister and Darrel Williams of Neighboring Concepts — identified several objectives. They include: Implement programs to minimize displacement of existing residents and businesses.

Create a cultural destination and neighborhood center that serves and celebrates the community.

Extend investments and community benefits along the Beatties Ford corridor as the Gold Line is developed and extended.

Identify opportunities for neighborhood-appropriate infill development.

Employ the principles of Equitable Transit-Oriented Development.

Perhaps the plan’s grandest vision involves reconfiguring the interchange at I-77 and West Trade street to create new public land for development. That development, the plan says, would “generate new tax revenue that can be reinvested back into the West End.” The proposed reconfiguration of the I-77 and West Trade Street interchange. Photo: Charlotte Center City Partners “There have been numerous plans and studies that address West End neighborhoods, with limited tangible results,” the vision plan states. “The time has come to identify, fund and complete projects that support shared community goals.” Smith said the Vision Plan presents an opportunity in West End to “incubate African American businesses and entrepreneurs, in addition to restaurants, cafes, bars, clubs…really build and nurture civic venues and perhaps a music school.” Why it matters The vision plan comes at a crucial time for West End residents. Recent years have brought an influx of public and private investment along the corridor, especially in the Five Points area, where the Gold Line streetcar will soon connect east and west Charlotte. Some residents have grown concerned that the effects of this change will lead to widespread displacement for current residents and businesses. The vision plan acknowledges those concerns: “The area is now at a turning point where its character may change in detrimental ways if growth and investment are not consistent with community needs and priorities,” the document states.