A 2040 vision for Historic West End

Streets lined with restaurants, bars, cafes and nightspots. Business and arts centers that nourish creativity and incubate Black entrepreneurship. Thriving neighborhoods with grocery stores, bike trails, affordable housing and efficient transportation.
Welcome to Historic West End 2040…or at least the way some proponents and residents imagine it could be.
Late last month, when Center City Partners released its 2040 Vision Plan (not to be confused with the city of Charlotte’s 2040 plan), it identified 10 “focus areas” that are “ready for new public and private investment and catalytic transformation.”
The West Trade/Beatties Ford corridor is one of those areas.
Historic West End
Far from advocating displacement, however, the plan speaks of protecting what makes West End unique — its history as a center for Black culture in Charlotte.
“The thought is to position the West End as an authentically Charlotte visitor destination where you’re able to uniquely enjoy African American arts, culture, music, history, and really become a place you must experience when you visit Charlotte,” Michael Smith, president and CEO of Center City Partners, told QCity Metro.
Those who worked to develop the plan — a group that included Johnson C. Smith President Clarence Armbrister and Darrel Williams of Neighboring Concepts — identified several objectives. They include:
- Implement programs to minimize displacement of existing residents and businesses.
- Create a cultural destination and neighborhood center that serves and celebrates the community.
- Extend investments and community benefits along the Beatties Ford corridor as the Gold Line is developed and extended.
- Identify opportunities for neighborhood-appropriate infill development.
- Employ the principles of Equitable Transit-Oriented Development.
Perhaps the plan’s grandest vision involves reconfiguring the interchange at I-77 and West Trade street to create new public land for development. That development, the plan says, would “generate new tax revenue that can be reinvested back into the West End.”
“There have been numerous plans and studies that address West End neighborhoods, with limited tangible results,” the vision plan states. “The time has come to identify, fund and complete projects that support shared community goals.”
Smith said the Vision Plan presents an opportunity in West End to “incubate African American businesses and entrepreneurs, in addition to restaurants, cafes, bars, clubs…really build and nurture civic venues and perhaps a music school.”
Why it matters
The vision plan comes at a crucial time for West End residents. Recent years have brought an influx of public and private investment along the corridor, especially in the Five Points area, where the Gold Line streetcar will soon connect east and west Charlotte.
Some residents have grown concerned that the effects of this change will lead to widespread displacement for current residents and businesses.
The vision plan acknowledges those concerns: “The area is now at a turning point where its character may change in detrimental ways if growth and investment are not consistent with community needs and priorities,” the document states.
Smith said the Vision Plan was developed after extensive input for various sectors of the community. Groups working on the plan sought input at neighborhood meetings and festivals and convened meets of their own to gather feedback.
The process was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and then again by the nationwide protests that erupted last year following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer — two events that forced the group to reconsider it work, Smith said.
“It forced us to pause and to dig deeper and come back with a plan that was more responsive to the nationwide call for racial justice, the social and economic disparities that just became more apparent, the impacts of systematic racism,” he said. “So this is a plan that I think will now be remembered.”
Smith said the larger plan, which includes dozens of neighborhoods in addition to Center City, was built around three core values:
- equitable economy and growth
- accessible transportation
- and healthy neighborhoods that lie just beyond uptown.
A history of planning
Center City Partners has a long history of providing vision that has shaped uptown Charlotte.
Its first vision plan dates back to 1966. Since then, Smith said, the plans have expanded to include neighborhoods that surround the uptown area. The 2040 plan extends into communities within a two-mile radius of uptown. (In contrast, the city’s 2040 Plan looks at the entire city.)
Smith said an earlier vision plan was first to imagine high-rise living in uptown Charlotte — a vision realized when The Vue welcomed its first residents in 2010.
Uptown sports venues, First Ward Park, Romare Bearden Park, the Blue Line Rail Trail and the Little Sugar Creek Greenway — all were first imagined in earlier vision plans.
“We’ve got this great legacy in the city of Charlotte of planning and partnerships around vision plans,” Smith said. “I really believe that is a key component to Charlotte’s winning strategy. There are absolutely direct connections between the built environment and things that were thought of sometimes decades in advance.”
Before the Vision Plan becomes official, it will be presented to city and county officials, as well as to the school board, Smith said. The plan is also open for public comment.
This article was published as part of our West End Journalism Project, which is funded by a grant by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.