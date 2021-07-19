West Side Community Land Trust completes its first affordable home in Enderly Park

The West Side Community Land Trust unveiled its very first permanently affordable home in Enderly Park during an open house on Friday, part of its ongoing effort to create homeownership opportunities in Charlotte’s historically Black neighborhoods. Located at 3313 Tuckaseegee Road, the “Tuck House,” as it’s named by the trust, boasts three bedrooms, one and a half baths, a gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, custom countertops and updated fixtures. It will sell for an estimated $170,000 and will go to a buyer with income equal to about 60% of the area’s median income (AMI), says Charis Blackmon, executive director of the land trust. She said the trust has a pool of 70 prospective buyers who are current residents of the west side and are participants in the organization’s home ownership program. A renovated bedroom of 3313 Tuckaseegee Road. Photo: Sarafina Wright/QCity Metro. “We have a pipeline of homebuyers for this home and several of our future homes,” she said. The 1,500-square-foot Tuck Hose was donated in 2019 and was moved from the Sedgefield neighborhood to its current lot. After almost two years of planning and renovations, the home is now ready for a family to move in.

Blackmon said she's "relieved and excited" about the home's completion because it "demonstrates the viability of the land trust model," which enables families with moderate incomes to stay or live in neighborhoods undergoing rapid gentrification. Why it matters Exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, Charlotte is experiencing an affordable housing crisis as rents rise and wages stagnate. A big contributor to the crisis is the swell of gentrification that has turned once-affordable communities into battlegrounds of bidding wars between real estate investment companies, the affluent and the influx of transplants wanting to live near uptown and willing to pay asking prices that range from $400,000 to upwards of a million dollars. For some Charlotte natives and longtime residents, the likelihood of remaining in their neighborhoods enveloped by gentrification remains unknown. According to the 2020 Charlotte-Mecklenburg State of Housing Instability & Homelessness report, the inventory of permanently affordable housing in Charlotte-Mecklenburg is decreasing, while the need for such housing increases.

As of June 30, about 3,137 people in the county were experiencing homelessness, 77% of which are African American. Other findings include: There is a 23,060-unit gap of rental units for extremely low-income households — those at or below 30% of AMI for Charlotte-Mecklenburg.

Households receiving financial assistance often face discrimination from landlords unwilling to accept them as tenants.

The problems of housing instability and homelessness predate the COVID-19 pandemic; however, COVID-19 has exacerbated these pre-existing conditions.

Permanent, affordable housing is critical for individual and public health. The land trust model Charis Blackmon, executive director of West Side Community Land Trust. Photo: Sarafina Wright/QCity Metro.