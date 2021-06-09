District Attorney: No quick fix for state court system hit with Covid delays

Mecklenburg County’s top prosecutor said it will take years for the state court system to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Thousands of defendants are awaiting trial after courts ground to a halt more than a year ago, District Attorney Spencer Merriweather told the Tuesday Morning Breakfast Forum. Merriweather said a lack of resources and lost time will cause many cases — including some homicide trials — to be delayed for years. “This is the impact that Covid has had on our justice system, and like I said, it’s going to take a lot of resources to try and dig out from under that,” he said. As the pandemic took hold in North Carolina, jury trials were suspended from March 2020 to November 2020. They resumed briefly but were paused again in December. Then as the number of Covid cases began to decline and restrictions were lifted, the state court reconvened jury trials in March 2021. By the numbers

Currently, Merriweather said, his offices faces a backlog of 105 homicide cases and 175 violent crime cases, which include attempted murder, robberies and felony assault. In addition, he said, trials must be scheduled for 120 special victims cases, which include child abuse, rape and felony domestic violence. There's also over 100 drug cases, mainly for trafficking and drug sales, 130 habitual felon cases, 100 property cases and almost 3,000 driving-while-impaired cases that have yet to be heard by the court. In an effort to clear the backlog of cases, Merriweather said, his office has begun referring people with simple drug-possession charges to service providers outside of the court system, which has led to a 50% increase in the number of prosecutors focusing on violent crime. Even with that pivot, Merriweather said, his office has conducted roughly 10 jury trials since March 2020. Aside from the Covid delays, Merriweather said the slow pace is due to Mecklenburg County having only three courtrooms for criminal cases.