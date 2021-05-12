With gentrification pressing in, Black neighborhoods demand more say in future development

As some of Charlotte’s historically Black neighborhoods face increasing pressure from gentrification, a group of residents, activists and neighborhood associations is demanding greater input into how their communities will be redeveloped. Calling themselves the Charlotte Community Benefits Coalition, the groups have banded together to lobby city government for the use of community benefit agreements (CBAs). CBAs are legally binding documents negotiated between community groups and real estate developers, often with a nudge from city government. Under such agreements, developers often pledge to provide specific amenities in return for neighborhood support of a proposed project. CBAs have been used in cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and New York City. A provision in Charlotte’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan, now under consideration by City Council, would allow for their use in Charlotte, but the provision faces opposition from some real estate developers.

Coalition members are pushing back. Without protection from CBAs, some worry that vulnerable Black communities will be left powerless against the might and money of the development industry. “We cannot lose this fight,” Corine Mack, president of the NAACP Charlotte-Mecklenburg and a coalition member, said earlier this week. “This particular fight is going to affect our children and our children’s children for decades, and it’s going to cause those that are already working poor and poor to be driven into an abyss. We cannot allow this to happen.” The coalition has members representing a broad swath of Charlotte’s Black communities, especially from the city’s west and east side. Represented on the committee are Historic Camp Greene, Clanton Park, Cherry Community Organization, Northwest Corridor Council of Elders, Trinity Park, Historic West End Partners, West Blvd Neighborhood Coalition and the West Side Community Land Trust. Coalition members say their neighborhoods are especially vulnerable to big developers because of their proximity to uptown Charlotte, plans for light rail expansion and the availability of cheaper land. At a virtual press conference on Monday, the coalition demanded that the CBA provision be left in the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which will guide the city’s development as it adds an expected 400,000 people over the next two decades. ‘Unfettered access’