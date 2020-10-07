ECU Poll: Biden has 4-point lead over Trump in North Carolina

A recent survey of likely voters in North Carolina found Joe Biden with a four-point lead over President Donald Trump as the two candidates head into the final weeks of the presidential campaign.

The poll, conducted Oct. 2-4 and commissioned by researchers at East Carolina University, found Biden leading Trump 50% to 45%. The poll sampled 1,232 likely voters in the state and has a margin of error of plus-minus 3.2 percentage points.

The latest ECU poll marked a three-point increase for Biden and a three-point decrease for Trump from the previous ECU poll conducted in late August, when Trump led 49% to 47%.

Of those who said they intend to vote for either Trump or Biden, 5% said they were still undecided.

Why it matters: North Carolina, with its 15 electoral votes, has emerged in recent years as a battleground state for presidential candidates. As a sign of the state’s importance, both candidates (and their surrogates) have campaigned heavily in North Carolina. Four years ago, Trump edged out Democrat Hillary Clinton in North Carolina by 3.67 percentage points.