Mecklenburg County has seen a recent rise in mpox — formerly called monkeypox — cases. Six new cases have been reported in the county since late 2023.

Since the beginning of the mpox outbreak in July 2022, 255 cases have been reported in Mecklenburg County, and 720 cases have been reported statewide, according to a press release from the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department.

In response to the recent rise, Mecklenburg County Public Health is working with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to increase access to JYNNEOS, a free, two-dose vaccine that reduces the chance of infection as well as the severity of symptoms associated with mpox.

“What we learned from the 2022 outbreak is that vaccines and education are highly effective at slowing and containing new infections,” Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County public health director, said in a press release. “Even though the recent increase in cases is limited, we are ramping up our efforts to ensure residents at greatest risk have the resources they need to avoid infection.”

Mpox vaccines are available at no cost by appointment by calling 704-336-6500 or by walk-in at:

Northwest Health Department, located at 2845 Beatties Ford Road.

Southeast Health Department, located at 249 Billingsley Road.

VCW Community Resource Center, located at 3205 Freedom Drive

Ella B. Scarborough Community Resource Center, located at 430 Stitt Road.

The county is also offering mpox services at the following locations: