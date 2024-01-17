The West Side Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition is looking for a new leader after its executive director resigned last week.

Sharika Comfort, the former executive director of the West Side Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition, said in a press release that her resignation was effective immediately.

“Serving the West Boulevard Corridor community has been a privilege, and I am extremely grateful for the meaningful experiences, lessons learned, and relationships built during my tenure,” Comfort said.

Comfort told QCity Metro that her focus and commitment to the West Boulevard Corridor will remain the same.

As for the West Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition, operations will continue as normal, according to a press release from the organization.

“The board will do as necessary due diligence to recruit and hire an executive director to oversee the operations of West Boulvard Neighborhood Coalition,” Rickey Hall, the board chair of the West Boulvard Neighborhood Coalition, told QCity Metro.

Once the organization’s needs are assessed, a search for a new executive director will begin.

As far as the completion of Three Sisters Market, a co-op grocery store, the market is still on schedule to open by the fourth quarter of 2025, Guy Cousins, board member of the West Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition, told QCity Metro.