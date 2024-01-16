Local health officials are urging community members to stay safe as the respiratory virus surge continues. Officials are asking people to take extra precautions and “stay home when sick.”

The latest Mecklenburg County data shows that between Dec. 27, 2023, and Jan. 9, 2024, more than 1,000 people visited the emergency room for respiratory illness-like symptoms. Around 12% of them were hospitalized, according to a press release.

The county is advising masking up when possible and anyone with symptoms of a respiratory virus to visit their primary care provider. Symptoms can include coughing, sore throat, fever, and chills, among other indicators. It’s advised to avoid the emergency department unless symptoms are life-threatening.

This update comes not long after QCity Metro reported a surge the first week of January.