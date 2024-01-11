Vice President Kamala Harris visited Eastway Middle School in Charlotte Thursday to speak about federal funding for youth mental health.

Harris highlighted the $285 million — made possible through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act — to hire over 14,000 trained mental health counselors throughout American schools.

North Carolina schools will receive $12 million to hire 332 new counselors, Harris said.

The vice president said the counselors will provide group counseling sessions, individual therapy and facilitate student mediation, along with social and emotional lessons.

The decision is part of a larger goal to address rising youth concerns — gun violence and mental health, according to speakers at the press event Thursday afternoon.

In 2023, shootings in Charlotte involving a youth suspect rose by 33%, and shootings involving a youth victim increased by 18%, according to a report published by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Police Department.

Corteasia Riddick, a social worker for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS), said four of her family members are victims of gun violence.

The increased rates of violence among youth create a need for mental health professionals in schools, Riddick said.

She said CMS is “heavily understaffed,” making it difficult to meet the increased demand for the support of students impacted by trauma from gun violence in recent years.

“We are witnessing an alarming rate of students presenting with various mental health issues, including higher rates of depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation,” Riddick said during the event.

One student, Malachi Thompson, who attends West Charlotte High School, spoke about his experience will mental health and about his 16-year-old relative who died from gun violence.

Harris noted the impact of gun violence on the community, calling it “personal.”

The vice president’s visit is part of the Biden Administration’s ongoing campaign to highlight safer schools and communities.