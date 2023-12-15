Uptown Yolk, a local Black-owned breakfast eatery, has expanded its dinner menu to include new items like chicken salad sandwiches, pulled chicken sandwiches and more.
The restaurant, co-owned by Greg and Subrina Collier, re-opened in May after a two-year hiatus.
My reporting colleague Jalon Hill and I tried some of the dinner items.
What we tried:
- The 901 — a pulled chicken sandwich with BBQ sauce and slaw on a brioche bun
- The C.S.S — a chicken salad sandwich with celery and onion on a brioche bun
- Mac n’ cheese
- Soul fashion, Uptown Yolk’s version of an old-fashioned
Our Ratings: Based on a 5-point score
- The 901: tender and packed with flavors. (4.7)
- The C.S.S: had a hint of smokiness but needed a dash of seasoning. (3.5)
- Mac n’ Cheese: covered in a velvety cheese sauce but needed more seasoning. (4.5)
- Soul fashion: boozy but not overpowering. (5)
Overall score: 4.4 out of a possible 5
Price: Around $10 -$20 for a meal
Location: Uptown Yolk is located at 1220 S. Tryon Street, Suite 500.