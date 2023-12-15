Uptown Yolk, a local Black-owned breakfast eatery, has expanded its dinner menu to include new items like chicken salad sandwiches, pulled chicken sandwiches and more.

The restaurant, co-owned by Greg and Subrina Collier, re-opened in May after a two-year hiatus.

My reporting colleague Jalon Hill and I tried some of the dinner items.

What we tried:

The 901 — a pulled chicken sandwich with BBQ sauce and slaw on a brioche bun

The C.S.S — a chicken salad sandwich with celery and onion on a brioche bun

Mac n’ cheese

Soul fashion, Uptown Yolk’s version of an old-fashioned

Our Ratings: Based on a 5-point score

The 901: tender and packed with flavors. (4.7)

The C.S.S: had a hint of smokiness but needed a dash of seasoning. (3.5)

Mac n’ Cheese: covered in a velvety cheese sauce but needed more seasoning. (4.5)

Soul fashion: boozy but not overpowering. (5)

A photo of the C.S.S, a chicken salad sandwich on a brioche bun. Dec. 14, 2023. (Destiniee Jaram / QCity Metro.)

Overall score: 4.4 out of a possible 5

Price: Around $10 -$20 for a meal

Location: Uptown Yolk is located at 1220 S. Tryon Street, Suite 500.