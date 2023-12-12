Charlotte City Council approved funding for several new projects focused on pedestrian safety in the Sugar Creek Corridor of Opportunity.

The Sugar Creek Road Pedestrian Safety and Connectivity project will provide a pedestrian hybrid beacon, a traffic control signal made to help pedestrians cross safely midblock, at the intersection of Sugar Creek Road and Sofley Road.

The funds will also go toward completing sidewalk gaps along Sugar Creek Road.

The project is funded by $2,425,000 from the North Carolina Department of Transportation and a local match of $1,985,000 through the Corridors of Opportunity Program.

Several other projects in the Sugar Creek Corridors of Opportunity will be funded by $12 million from the Federal Highway Administration and a local match of $4,548,500.

The funding will support: