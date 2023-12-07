Fewer activities are more synonymous with wintertime than ice skating, and the Charlotte area offers several places to do it. From an entire ice skating trail at the Whitewater Center to an indoor rink just outside the city, here are a few ways you can ice skate locally this year.

Ice Skating Trail at U.S. National Whitewater Center

The Whitewater Center has more than 24,000 square feet of ice skating space this year, including rinks and two ice skating trials. Skate rentals are included in the rental pass.

Average Cost: Ice skating $25

When: Mid-November 2023- Mid-February 2024

Where: 5000 Whitewater Center Parkway

Snow Flake Lake at Carowinds’ Winterfest

Winterfest has lots of holiday entertainment, including ice skating. There are also live shows, a holiday parade and more at the winter-themed destination. Guests can also experience rides, a curated holiday menu — with cocktails available — and a giant Christmas tree.

Average Cost: Admission $32.99 | Ice skating $15

When: Select dates Nov. 17 to Jan. 1, 2024

Where: Carowinds, 14523 Carowinds Boulevard

Camp North End’s Ice Skating Rink

Camp North End’s ice skating experience includes skate rental and is open daily — including holidays — Nov. 22 through Jan. 7.

Average Cost: Adults $10, Children 5 and under $10

When: Ice skating – Nov. 22 – Jan. 7

Where: Camp North End, Ford Factory, 400 Camp Road

Light the Knights at Truist Field

Light the Knights at Truist Field is an ultimate winter wonderland activity in the center of Uptown Charlotte. Guests can expect ice skating, light displays, over-the-top Christmas trees, shopping, snow tubing and more. There’s also a holiday walkthrough that includes lighting throughout the stadium, snacks and a choreographed show. Light the Knights is open as late as 10 p.m. on some days.

Average Cost: Admission $10, Admission with ice skating and tubing $40

When: Select dates from Nov. 22 – Dec. 10 and Dec. 14 – Jan. 1

Where: Truist Field, 324 S. Mint Street

Birkdale on Ice in Huntersville

Birkdale Village is an all-in-one shopping area in Charlotte that has retail, places to eat and more. There’s also ice skating this year, with advance time slots available too.

Average Cost: Ice skating $18 (ages 13 and up), $14 (ages 12 and under)

When: Nov. 18 – Jan. 28

Where: Birkdale Village (Birkdale Cmmons Parkway & Sam Furr Road, Huntersville, N.C.)

Indoor Skating at Pineville Ice House

Pineville Ice House is an indoor ice skating rink that offers classes and private events. They also offer open skating.

Average Cost: $15

When: Year-long

Where: 400 Town Centre Boulevard, Pineville, N.C., 28134