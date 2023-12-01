Several government assistance programs are opening their applications to Mecklenburg County residents in the coming weeks to help alleviate the rising cost of living in the area.

Here’s what to know:

HOMES Program

The Helping Out Mecklenburg Homeowners with Economic Support, HOMES, Program has extended its deadline before wrapping up for the year.

The HOMES program helps qualifying residential homeowners address the rising costs of retaining their homes in Mecklenburg County by providing grants to reduce the total amount of taxes due.

The amount granted to residents will equal 25% of the Mecklenburg County tax amount on the last available tax bill, for a maximum of $426, Mildred Perez, HOMES Program Coordinator, said.

So far, $1,323,301 out of $12,142,857 in funding has been approved, leaving a total of $10,819,556 remaining.

Requirements:

Qualifying household income must not exceed 80% of the area’s median income based on number of people in the family.

The property must be located within Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.

The property must be the owner’s legal primary residence at the time of application and consistently for the past three consecutive years as verified by recorded legal documents.

The resident grant recipient’s name must be on the recorded deed or title.

Applications for the program will remain open until Dec. 15.

To apply, visit the Mecklenburg County’s website, or visit a location in person for a paper application:

Department of Community Resources, located at 3205 Freedom Drive, Suite 1000, Charlotte.

County Assessor’s Office, located at 3205 Freedom Drive, Suite 3500, Charlotte.

Ella B. Scarborough Community Resource Center, located at 430 Stitt Road, Charlotte.

Paper applications must be mailed to the Department of Community Resources at 3205 Freedom Drive, Suite 1000, Charlotte.

A HOMES application fair will be offered at the Ella B. Scarborough Community Resource Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Get help with the application in person will at the Valerie C. Woodard Community Resource Center at 3205 Freedom Drive, Building A, and the Ella B. Scarborough Community Resource Center, 430 Stitt Road on the following dates:

Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Energy Assistance Programs

Several federally funded energy assistance programs are offering assistance with heating and cooling costs in Mecklenburg County.

So far, the FY 23 energy allocations for Mecklenburg County have been:

$6,069,671 for LIEAP, the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.

$3,199,145 for CIP, the Crisis Intervention Program.

For FY 24, $6,348,338 has been allocated for LIEAP and $2,949,733 for CIP.

LIEAP

The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) which provides federal funding to assist low-income households with heating costs, will begin accepting applications in December.

Approved applications can recieve a one-time, direct payment to vendors in the amounts of $300, $400 or $500.

The payment will be applied directly to approved residents’ billing accounts, which could last up to months for families, depending on their heat usage, Ginny Harper, community program coordinator for the Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services, said.

Requirements:

Households must have one legal resident responsible for the heating cost and meet income requirements.

Qualifying households under 60 years old must have an income at or below 130% of the federal poverty limit; for a family of four, about $39,000 a year.

For households over 60 years old, income must be at or below 150% of the federal poverty limit, with a monthly income of $1,823 for a household of one, according to Mecklenburg County.

Households do not have to be behind on their heating bills to qualify.

Applications for seniors — 60 and over — and individuals receiving disability benefits through the Division of Aging and Adult Services will be approved beginning in December. All other applications will be reviewed starting in January until March or when funds have been exhausted.

To apply for the program, call 704-336-3000 to complete a telephone application or mail a completed application to 301 Billingsley Road, Charlotte.

Or apply in person, visit one of three locations:

Wallace H. Kuralt Center, Suite 1800, 301 Billingsley Road.

Valerie C. Woodard Center, Suite 1800, 3205 Freedom Drive.

Ella B. Scarborough Center, 430 Stitt Road.

CIP

The Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) provides federal funding to support low-income individuals in addressing household heating and cooling emergencies.

The goal of the program is to prevent disconnection from energy services, but it can also assist with deposits needed to start heating and cooling services.

Residents must demonstrate a need to qualify for this program, meaning energy bills must be delinquent or disconnected.

Requirements:

At least one U.S. citizen or legal resident in the household.

Income at or below 150% of the Federal Poverty Level, $1,823 a month for a household of one.

Responsible for energy bills.

Residents can apply multiple times but can only receive up to $600 per family per fiscal year — July 1 to June 30.

Ample funding is still available, Harper said.

To apply, go online to North Carolina ePASS or call 704-336-3000 to complete a telephone application.

Applications can also be submitted in person at one of three locations:

Wallace H. Kuralt Center, 301 Billingsley Road.

Valerie C. Woodard Center, Suite 1800, 3205 Freedom Drive.

Ella B. Scarborough Center, 430 Stitt Road.

Weatherization Program

The Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) through Blue Ridge Community Action, a non-profit organization addressing problems related to poverty in North Carolina, helps families with low income reduce energy and utility bills by improving energy efficiency and household safety.

WAP offers approved applications for free repairs or replacements of heating and air systems, insulates attics, floors, and walls, makes minor repairs to homes for health and safety reasons and installs smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

The program also offers residents information about maintaining energy efficiency in their homes.

Requirements:

Households must make under 200% of federal poverty guidelines, $29,160 for a family of one.

All occupants must provide a social security number. Individual tax identification numbers are not accepted.

Any household that received SSI, TANF, and SIP programs in the last year automatically qualifies for the program.

Funding for this program is available year-round until exhausted, Tara Vannoy, a housing specialist at Blue Ridge Community Action, said.

Currently, there is a waitlist for the program, and clients will be selected based on a priority score given by state authorities, Vannoy said.

Applications remaining on the waitlist for over a year must reapply.

Foreclosures, campers and trailers are not eligible for the program.

For more information, visit their website or call their intake specialist at 704-248-3750.