Narcan nasal spray kits. Nov. 2023. (Photo courtesy of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.)

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to improve public health and address the opioid crisis through a public vending machine. 

In collaboration with Carolinas CARE Partnership, a local center for LGBTQ+ communities and people living with HIV, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is offering free Narcan, a medicine used to reverse opioid overdoses, nasal spray kits through a public vending machine.

The goal of the vending machine is to increase the number of people who have access to the drug.

Why it matters: Overdoses are up in Mecklenburg County. QCity Metro previously reported in September that nearly 140 people have died from drug overdoses in 2023, a 20% increase from last year. 

“We want to encourage all people, whether they personally use substances or not, to carry the life-saving drug,” the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. 

The vending machine will allow Mecklenburg County residents to easily and anonymously access the drug kits at no cost.

“This initiative serves as a pivotal step in our efforts to combat the ongoing fentanyl crisis,” Sheriff Gary McFadden said in a press release. “By facilitating seamless access to Narcan kits; we aspire to make a meaningful impact and save lives.”

The vending machine will not collect any identifiable information from those who get kits.

All people need to do to receive a kit is press the corresponding buttons on the vending machine. 

The vending machine will be available 24 hours a day, inside the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Arrest Processing Center lobby area, located at 801 E. 4th Street, Charlotte.

