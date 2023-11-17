Eugene A. Woods, CEO of the nation’s third-largest nonprofit health system, Charlotte-based Advocate Health, recently released a new book detailing how American healthcare can be improved.

In the book, “Health, Hope, and Healing for All: Toward More Equitable and Affordable Healthcare,” Woods writes about the challenges healthcare systems face, highlights the urgent need to ensure access to care for all and offers his own prescriptions for the future of health care.

“My hope is that this book sheds light on the intricacies of health care, demystifies its complexities and encourages new collaborations on how we can create a brighter future together,” Woods said in a press release.

The book can be purchased at local bookstores as well as online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million, among others.

All proceeds from book sales will go to charitable funds, including the Atrium Health Caregiver Heroes Teammate Emergency Care Fund and Advocate Aurora Health Teammate Crisis Fund.