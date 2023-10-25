The Charlotte Mecklenburg Community Foundation, the grantmaking arm of the Foundation For The Carolinas, has awarded $400,000 26 local nonprofits to reduce intergenerational poverty and “create positive change” for Mecklenburg County residents.

“These grants support projects that emphasize stable family environments, accessible education and secure housing,” Federico Rios, senior vice president of Robinson Center for Civic Leadership, said.

According to a press release sent Tuesday from Charlotte Mecklenburg Community Foundation, grants awards and uses include:

$5,000 to Adoption Support Alliance to help families formed through adoption receive the support they need to thrive.

$19,208 to Brave Step, Inc. to empower the Latin community to be strong advocates for their children, family and friends as it relates to sexual violence.

$12,000 to Care Ring for their Nurse-Family Partnership Program.

$10,000 to Caterpillar Ministries for their marriage and family-strengthening services.

$25,000 to Charlotte Bilingual Preschool to provide a pipeline of Latinx bilingual educators.

$20,000 to Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy to stabilize low-income families and increase access to opportunity through legal representation, systematic advocacy and community education.

$15,000 to Charlotte Family Housing to help families gain the skills, tools and confidence to achieve long-term housing stability and financial sufficiency.

$10,000 to Common Wealth Charlotte to provide a trauma-informed approach to financial literacy, credit education and access to 0% interest, no-fee loans.

$15,000 to Communities in Schools for their Safe Journey Program.

$20,000 to Council for Children's Rights for their Custody Advocacy and Family Engagement.

$25,000 to Despierta to expand their program to provide aid for underserved Latinx youth and families.

$10,000 to Families Forward Charlotte for their Family Success Program.

$15,000 to Florence Crittenton Services to provide education for expectant mothers-to-be.

$15,000 to Foster Village Charlotte for their Partners in Permanency program.

$20,000 to Freedom Communities to provide an employment liaison for their Moms Moving Forward program.

$15,000 to Hope Haven, Inc. to help families build a foundation of recovery and address past trauma.

$25,000 to Junior Achievement of Central Carolinas to support their BizTown and Finance Park.

$10,000 to Matthews HELP Center to provide crisis assistance to help families avoid eviction and utility disconnection.

$18,792 to ourBridge to help mitigate the cultural and language barriers facing immigrant and refugee families.

$25,000 to Planned Parenthood South Atlantic to provide health services and education in Mecklenburg County.

$10,000 to Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte to prevent neighborhood displacement for Hidden Valley families in need.

$15,000 to Safe Alliance to help fund a peer support specialist at the domestic violence shelter.

$10,000 to Supportive Housing Communities for their Keeping Families Together program.

$15,000 to The Center for Community Transitions, Inc. to expand their Enrichment Institute for caregivers at CMS schools.

$10,000 to YWCA Central Carolinas to provide safe affordable housing and one-on-one comprehensive support services.

Grants were open to organizations that serve residents within Mecklenburg County.