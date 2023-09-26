Sarah Stevenson, a longtime activist and public servant, has died. She was 97 years old.

Stevenson’s impact on the city of Charlotte includes educational equity, civil rights and more.

Stevenson is the namesake of the Sarah Stevenson Tuesday Forum, who announced her death Tuesday. The forum is an impactful public forum focused on “information of importance to the African American community” and the Charlotte area as a whole.

Since its founding, the forum has been a well-known place for open speech, debate and sharing of ideas and information.

Stevenson helped create the forum in the 1970s and presided over meetings for decades.

Stevenson also served on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education from 1980-1988 and is also credited with helping establish the city’s mediation efforts that are now part of the Community Relations Committee.