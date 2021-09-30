What’s happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

Glenn here.

Remember the dustup that arose last summer over a proposed event for Juneteenth at Latta Plantation?

The management company that planned the controversial event was sent packing, and Latta Plantation has been closed ever since.

Now Mecklenburg’s Park and Recreation Department wants anonymous public input, via an online survey, as it moves forward with plans to reopen the historic site.

Survey results will guide Park & Rec as it considers future programming at Latta Plantation.

The survey will be online until Oct. 22.

