What’s happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

Remember the dustup that arose last summer over a proposed event for Juneteenth at Latta Plantation?
The management company that planned the controversial event was sent packing, and Latta Plantation has been closed ever since.
Now Mecklenburg’s Park and Recreation Department wants anonymous public input, via an online survey, as it moves forward with plans to reopen the historic site.
Survey results will guide Park & Rec as it considers future programming at Latta Plantation.
The survey will be online until Oct. 22.
Weather: If you’ve made outdoor plans for the weekend, the weather will certainly cooperate. Lots of sun and seasonable temperatures.
Here are our staff picks for events around the Q City this weekend:
Carolina Renaissance Festival (Saturday): Time travel back to an age of knights and maidens, where an open-air market will offer arts and crafts, games, rides and live entertainment.
My Wonderful Birthday Suit (Saturday): Children’s Theatre of Charlotte kicks off the season with a surprise birthday party that gives three children something truly amazing to celebrate – their differences.
Fall Plant Sale (Saturday): Autumn is a time for planting. At the UNC Charlotte Botanical Garden, you can shop for shrubs, trees, perennials, wildflowers, ferns and cool weather annuals.
Family First: Poetry Writing & Performance with Boris “Bluz” Rogers (Saturday): Participants will write and perform a poem that incorporates many of the techniques shared in class.
Wine & Food Festival – Charlotte (Saturday): Enjoy more than 100 wines from all over the World, as well as NC producers.
South End Rosé and Mimosa Soiree (Sunday): Enjoy a Sunday Funday sipping all the rosé, sparkling wine & ciders your heart desires. DJ Mal Funk Shun will be laying down all your favorite brunch beats.
Big Number — 86,000
That’s roughly how many people have seen Wicked since the Broadway show returned to Charlotte. Five performances remain (as of Friday) before the witches fly off on Oct. 3. Tickets available.
Photo of the week
HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge (left) made a stop in Charlotte on Tuesday to tout the Biden administration’s Build Back Better agenda. While touring The Residences at Renaissance, an affordable housing development in west Charlotte, the past national president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., paused to flash the Delta’s triangle with an unidentified soror.
