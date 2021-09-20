Court strikes down N.C.’s voter-ID law, says it targeted voters ‘based on race’

A law to require voter identification in North Carolina discriminates against Black voters, making it unconstitutional, according to a 2-1 Superior Court ruling Friday in Wake County.

Citing a federal court ruling, the judges explained that the decision did not find “any member of the General Assembly who voted in favor of S.B. 824 harbors any racial animus or hatred towards African American voters,” but instead that the Republican majority targeted “voters who, based on race, were unlikely to vote for the majority party.” They said that constitutes racial discrimination “even if done for partisan ends.”

Under the ruling, no voter will be required to produce identification to cast a ballot in the next election.

The judges left the door open for legislative defendants to rewrite the law, noting “less restrictive voter ID laws would have sufficed to achieve the legitimate nonracial purposes of implementing the constitutional amendment requiring voter ID.”

Legislators can also appeal the decision to the state’s higher courts. Because a loss in the Democratic-majority state Supreme Court could create precedent against identification, legislators have declined to appeal related voter identification cases in the past.

The decision is the latest in a string of court battles over voter ID laws in North Carolina. After federal courts struck down a previous version of the state’s voter ID law for targeting Black voters for disenfranchisement, the Republican-controlled state legislature passed a proposed voter ID amendment to the state Constitution, which voters approved.

In 2018, that same Republican-led legislature passed the law the court addressed in the current ruling, which put the constitutional amendment into effect. In Friday’s decision, two Democratic judges, Michael O’Foghludha and Vince Rozier, struck down the 2018 law.