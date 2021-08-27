NGAAP Philanthropic Collective gives back, gives Black in Charlotte

Valaida Fullwood is a founding member of New Generation of African American Philanthropists (NGAAP). This August marked the 10th anniversary of Black Philanthropy Month (BPM). But what you may not know is how NGAAP, along with the Charlotte community, has played a part in its evolution and expansion as a movement and global phenomenon over the past decade. Charlotte leads the world in its community-wide BPM activities, events, media stories, fundraising and social media engagement every August. This year’s #BPM2021CLT campaign is currently underway locally and will culminate with CLT Gives Black, a day of concerted financial giving to Black-founded, Black-led nonprofit organizations on August 28. NGAAP members find their role in shaping and boosting annual BPM observances a significant point of pride. Our philanthropic collective ultimately aspires to see Charlotte’s high levels of engagement translate into greater investments in identifiably Black nonprofits. Funding from Charlotte’s foundations, corporations, governmental bodies and individual donors has been skewed due to racial bias for too long, and we want Charlotte to lead in funding equity, too. The Bold Project – an NGAAP initiative with Black organizations leading differently – aims to pave a new path in philanthropy, to break down barriers to achieving equity, and to elevate Black leadership in driving positive change. #BPM2021CLT, a part of The Bold Project, is an annual collaboration with local organizations: My Brother’s Keeper, National PanHellenic Council, SHARE and YMCA. The Bold Project – an NGAAP initiative with Black organizations leading differently – aims to pave a new path in philanthropy, to break down barriers to achieving equity, and to elevate Black leadership in driving positive change. #BPM2021CLT, a part of The Bold Project, is an annual collaboration with local organizations: My Brother’s Keeper, National PanHellenic Council, SHARE and YMCA. In observance of #BPM2021CLT, below is a 10-year retrospective with examples of NGAAP’s imprint and Charlotte’s influence.

Advertisement

AUGUST 2011 NGAAP Founding Member Valaida Fullwood participated in a pan-African women’s philanthropy summit in Minneapolis to promote the fall 2011 release of Giving Back: A Tribute to Generations of African American Philanthropists, published by NGAAP. It was at the summit that BPM Founder Dr. Jackie Bouvier Copeland first proclaimed every August Black Philanthropy Month. TODAY: Both BPM and Giving Back are marking 10th anniversaries in 2021. AUGUST 2012 Leveraging its platforms and networks, NGAAP amplified Copeland’s 2nd annual BPM op-ed in The Huffington Post, at a time when few groups recognized or covered the month. In observance of BPM, NGAAP released its now classic film short [ philanthropy reframed ]. TODAY: Hundreds of stories about Black philanthropists and African American traditions of giving as well as stories and images from Giving Back are spotlighted by media outlets every August.