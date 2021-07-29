Bank of America donates 10,000 Chromebooks to CMS to address digital divide

As students prepare for the upcoming school year, Bank of America and local partners are arming them with technology to push forward efforts to close Mecklenburg County’s digital divide.

Bank of America announced today that it will donate 10,000 new Chromebooks to select students enrolled at 69 Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools, including five Title I high schools and their feeder elementary and middle schools.

Kieth Cockrell, Charlotte president of the bank, said although insufficient access to digital resources has long been a problem for residents, it worsened due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Stay-at-home orders created further challenges for the almost 56,000 households within Mecklenburg County already without internet access.

The coronavirus forced school buildings to close and the school district to transition to remote learning, scrambling to get laptops and iPads and mobile hot spots into students’ homes. Still, some fell behind. [The district launched Camp CMS this summer to address unfinished instruction and the impacts of Covid-19 on classwork.]

“Seven out of 10 teachers assign homework requiring access to the internet, and studies show that 80% of the job opportunities that are posted are posted exclusively online. That’s why we’re really excited about this coalition we’ve established,” Cockrell said. “We’re hopeful that we can play a very active role, not only with the students but for these families, and have a lasting impact.”

Bank leaders worked with CMS and school social workers to identify the 150 families that will receive the Chromebooks before the start of the 2021-2022 school year. At an upcoming distribution event, Novant Health will provide Covid vaccinations and help schedule appointments for back-to-school immunizations. The City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County also partnered in the efforts.

Organizers said most of the selected families have broadband access. Those who don’t will be offered assistance from organizations such as E2D and Digital Charlotte.