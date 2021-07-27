At Historic Brattonsville, stories emerge of ‘freedom seekers’ who didn’t wait for emancipation

For years, Historic Brattonsville has sought to tell the stories of the enslaved people who lived, toiled and died there. Now the historic site in McConnells, S.C., is adding to its collection of narratives — by telling the stories of enslaved men who escaped. Using newspaper records from the 19th century, Zach Lemhouse, a historian for York County’s Culture & Heritage Museums, has identified four “freedom seekers” – Bob, Lewis, Henry and a man named James Williams — who fled Bratton Plantation in search of freedom. Those newspapers – The Mecklenburg Jeffersonian, The Lincoln Courier and The Yorkville Miscellany — each carried listings of runaway slaves submitted by their enslavers. The Brattonsville exhibit comes on the heels of the once-popular television drama Underground, which aired for two seasons through 2017. It also comes as historic sites throughout the South are taking a fresh look at how they tell the complex story of American slavery. Reflecting that trend, Lemhouse said Historic Brattonsville is trying to be “very intentional with telling the stories of the disenfranchised.” The exhibit, he said, will be ready for public viewing in the near future. A nationwide effort The exhibition, still unfinished, will become part of the federal Network to Freedom program, which is administered by the National Park Service.

In 1989, Congress passed the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Act, which outlined three overarching goals: (1) educate the public, (2) provide technical assistance for documenting, preserving and interpreting Underground Railroad history, and (3) create a Network of historic sites, interpretive and educational programs, and educational and research facilities with a verifiable connection to the Underground Railroad. This last standing “slave house” from Bratton Plantation. Photo; Lindsey Banks

The Park Service currently lists 680 locations enrolled in the program. Historic Brattonsville was among 16 sites recently selected. Lemhouse said he was excited that Historic Brattonsville was chosen because the location has “such an important story to tell about the enslaved African American population.” The historic site works closely with actor-interpreters and local descendants whose ancestors were enslaved at Bratton Plantation. [Also read: Historic Brattonsville honors the enslaved and their descendants] The “freedom seekers” exhibit will focus in large part on James Williams, who escaped the plantation in 1865 to join the Union Army to fight against the Confederacy. He later returned to York County, where he advocated for civil rights for local residents who had been enslaved. He was lynched in 1871, according to Lemhouse and printed histories.