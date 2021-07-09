Bike advocate Kenya Templeton is taking The Velo Griot to another level

Expect to see more of Charlotte entrepreneur Kenya Templeton and her orange cargo bike that doubles as a mobile classroom she calls The Velo Griot.

Through multiple grants from the Arts and Science Council, Templeton will expand offerings that take riders into communities of color to teach them about local Black history, natural health education and art — three topics she says lack depth in public schools.

The past year has sparked national conversations about social injustice, racism and the need to expand school curriculum to include more Black history. The Velo Griot is providing an opportunity to learn outside of the classroom.

“We don’t have to be dependent on systems that don’t support us,” she said. “It’s important to talk about Black history because so many things dealing with racism are trying to erase that. It’s not just important for Black people to know the history, but for white people to understand where anger and pain come from.”

Kenya Templeton. Photo: QCity Metro

Templeton’s idea for The Velo Griot was first funded last spring through ASC’s Culture Blocks initiative — a community partnership with Mecklenburg County to provide cultural programming. However, Covid-19 cases were on the rise and in-person gatherings were prohibited. Togetherness is an important part of Templeton’s work, so she returned the undisclosed amount and decided to continue The Velo Griot without it.

“I felt very strongly that people of different backgrounds needed to have the opportunity to be together, to learn this information together, to be able to have conversations,” she said.

With Covid-19 restrictions lifted and backing from Culture Blocks funding, the self-described “historian, musician and performer on a bike” — hence the name The Velo Griot — is making plans for new programming and curricula running this fall from late August through October.