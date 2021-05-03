Richard Petty Motorsports inks sponsorship deal in support of Black business owners

Empowering Black business owners may not spring to mind when one thinks of NASCAR. But for three races this season, the No. 43 car, owned by Richard Petty Motorsports, will carry a message uniquely related to Black empowerment.

The fabled racing team announced last week that it has signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with The Lonely Entrepreneur, a New York-based nonprofit that has pledged to give 100,000 Black business owners free access to online tools to grow their businesses.

On Sunday, The Lonely Entrepreneur and its Black Entrepreneur Initiative (BEI) made their NASCAR debut at the Kansas Speedway, festooned on the Petty team’s No. 43 car, a Chevrolet Camaro that finished 25th in the Buschy McBusch Race 400.

Driven by Erik Jones, the No. 43 car will carry the BEI logo as the primary sponsor twice more this season — at the Circuit of The Americas (Austin, Texas) on May 23, and at the Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway on June 20.

The Lonely Entrepreneur was founded by Michael Dermer, a New York business owner who has said he wants to provide business training to 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide, including 1,000 Black entrepreneurs starting immediately.