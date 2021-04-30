Developers break ground on apartment project named to honor first AME Zion bishop

“One of the most inclusive and diverse communities in Uptown Charlotte.”

That’s how a developer is describing Varick on 7th, an apartment complex soon to rise on vacant land adjacent to the Little Rock Cultural Center.

The project is a collaboration between the developer (Laurel Street), the city of Charlotte, and the Little Rock Community Development Corp.

The entities involved in the collaboration all gathered for an official groundbreaking on Wednesday. Completion was announced for fall 2022.

Why it matters: Fifty of the development’s 105 units will be “rent and income restricted,” officials have said.