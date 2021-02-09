9 Charlotte streets with ties to Confederacy, segregation to be renamed

Charlotte stepped closer to shedding a burdening history as City Council voted unanimously to change nine street names with ties to the former Confederacy, white supremacists, slavery and racial segregation. The action had been proposed by a Legacy Commission formed by Mayor Vi Lyles following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year. Council on Monday voted unanimously to accept the commission’s recommendations. Council member Tariq Bokhari, one of two Republicans on the City Council, said the city should refrain from naming anything after people going forward, since no one knows how future generations will perceive those people. Council member Larken Egleston noted the potential costs and inconvenience of renaming streets, especially for residents and business owners affected by address changes. He said the city will work with those affected. “We don’t want this to be a burden for you,” Egleston said.

In December, the 15-member commission, made up of local historians and community members, released its report, which recommended that the following streets be renamed: Jefferson Davis Street: Named after former president of the Confederate States, Jefferson Davis, this street is in the Druid Hill community in west Charlotte. Davis doesn’t have extensive ties to Charlotte, the commission’s report found. West Hill Street: Confederate officer Daniel H. Hill spent time before and after the Civil War in Charlotte. West Hill Street in uptown Charlotte near Bank of America Stadium is named in his honor. Stonewall Street and Jackson Avenue: Confederate General Thomas Jonathan “Stonewall” Jackson is honored by these street names. Stonewall Street runs through uptown Charlotte and ends at Bank of America Stadium. Jackson Avenue is off East 10th Street right outside of uptown. Phifer Avenue: William Phifer, who was originally from Catawba and relocated to Charlotte in 1852, owned approximately 28 enslaved African Americans. Phifer Avenue connects North Tryon Street to North College Street between East Ninth and East 11th streets. Aycock Lane: Named in honor of Charles Aycock, who served as the state’s 50th governor in the early 1900s. Aycock is remembered as the primary architect of the state’s white supremacy movement, which was responsible for disenfranchising Black people. The street is in a subdivision just south of Dilworth, off Scaleybark Road.