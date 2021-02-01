Big Prime Hauling is second acquisition for investment firm focused on minority businesses

Add Big Prime Hauling to Bright Hope Capital’s growing portfolio of minority-owned businesses. The newly-launched investment firm announced Monday that it has acquired the Gastonia-based trucking company.

Terrell Southerland started Big Prime Hauling in 2009 with one truck and his father as his first driver. Since then, the business has grown its fleet to eight trucks and increased its staff to 10 employees.

With Bright Hope Capital’s investment, Southerland will scale the fleet up to 30 trucks with state-of-the-art technology and hire more than 30 employees, according to a press release. Southerland will stay on as company president. Big Prime Hauling serves North and South Carolina with offices in Gastonia and Raleigh.

“It’s been years of hard work, and I’m just glad that we have a real chance to be successful and help others in this business,” Southerland said.

Terrell Southerland, managing partner and president of Big Prime Hauling.

In 2018, the company launched its Training2Work program to help incarcerated and returning citizens obtain their commercial driver’s license. The program runs in Wake, Johnson and Durham counties.