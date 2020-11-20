The Kid Knows Sports: LaMelo Ball to the Hornets

On Wednesday, Michael Jordan and the Charlotte Hornets selected LaMelo Ball as the third overall pick in the NBA draft. Ironically, this was the same draft spot the Chicago Bulls selected Jordan in the 1984 NBA draft.

But, is LaMelo what Charlotte needs to get to the playoffs? How will he fit with current star players Devonte’ Graham and Terry Rozier? And what about his jump shot?

Our kid contributor, Bryson Best, welcomes LaMelo to Charlotte and shares five things you need to know about the 19-year-old rising star.

Things are about to get interesting! Check out the video below.