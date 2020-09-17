Laurel Street and Little Rock CDC partner on mixed-income housing in uptown Charlotte

A new partnership is bringing mixed-income housing to uptown Charlotte. Laurel Street and Little Rock Community Development Corporation announced Thursday that “a sustainable and inclusive apartment community” is coming to the corner of East Seventh and North Alexander streets in First Ward.
Construction is slated to begin on the U-shaped development in early 2021 and move-in ready for residents the following year. Fifty of the 105 apartment units in the five-story building will be income-restricted with the remaining 55 available at market rate.
The adjacent Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church, which formed the development corporation as a nonprofit in 2006, will contribute land and enter a shared parking arrangement to reduce the amount of new parking to be built. The City of Charlotte will also donate vacant land rehabilitated through the North Carolina Brownfields Program.
Dionne Nelson, president and CEO of Laurel Street, said buying land in a location like uptown would usually be cost-prohibitive. The Charlotte-based residential development company specializes in communities for working families and seniors. Its portfolio includes eight properties across Charlotte.
“We are thankful to Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church and the City of Charlotte for their willingness to dedicate land to this effort and to the City of Charlotte and local businesses and constituents for their support of mixed-income housing,” Nelson said in a joint statement.
According to a project spokesperson, the City has committed $1.5 million from the Housing Trust Fund along with a $3.187 million commitment from the Local Initiatives Support Corporation through its administration of the Charlotte Housing Opportunity Investment Fund.
Dwayne A. Walker, senior pastor at Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church and board chair of Little Rock CDC, established the nonprofit to improve the quality of life for disenfranchised residents living in First Ward and surrounding neighborhoods.
“This new community is the culmination of a long-term dream to combine the resources of the Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church with land owned by the City of Charlotte to further the mission of both the CDC and the Church to serve the families and individuals of First Ward and the surrounding neighborhoods,” he said.
Features:
- 67 one-bedroom apartments, 24 two-bedroom apartments and 14 three-bedroom apartments
- National Green Building Standards certified
- Courtyard space for outdoor amenities such as a game lawn, water feature, dining area, fire pit and grills
- Indoor amenities will include a fitness room, lounge, cafe, business center and two elevators
- Apartment interiors will include granite countertops, vinyl tile flooring and distinctive lighting
- Proximity to First Ward Park, Little Sugar Creek Greenway, the LYNX Blue Line 7th Street Station, LYNX Gold Line and Charlotte Transportation Center
