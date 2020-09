List: Here’s how Charlotte museums are reopening

Visitors will soon be able to roam the halls of Charlotte’s cultural institutions, albeit with capacity restrictions and updated safety protocols.

Museums have been closed for nearly six months due to the coronavirus pandemic, forcing many to innovate with virtual programming. Now that the institutions can reopen at 50% capacity under North Carolina’s Phase 2.5, museum officials are sharing details on what that looks like.

Here’s what we know so far about the plans for Charlotte-area museums. Check back for updates.

Charlotte Museum of History

3500 Shamrock Drive

Charlotte Museum of History will reopen to the public in phases, according to its website. The staff is testing the waters with an Afternoon on the Grounds outdoor experience on Sept. 19. Guests will have to register in advance and admission will be limited to support social distancing.

Matthews Heritage Museum