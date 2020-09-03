List: Here’s how Charlotte museums are reopening

Charlotte Museum of History will reopen to the public in phases, according to its website. The staff is testing the waters with an Afternoon on the Grounds outdoor experience on Sept. 19. Guests will have to register in advance and admission will be limited to support social distancing.

Here’s what we know so far about the plans for Charlotte-area museums. Check back for updates.

Museums have been closed for nearly six months due to the coronavirus pandemic, forcing many to innovate with virtual programming. Now that the institutions can reopen at 50% capacity under North Carolina’s Phase 2.5, museum officials are sharing details on what that looks like.

Visitors will soon be able to roam the halls of Charlotte’s cultural institutions, albeit with capacity restrictions and updated safety protocols.

232 N. Trade Street, Matthews

Housed in one of the oldest buildings in downtown Matthews, the Matthews Heritage Museum is a look back at the town at the turn of the century.

Doors open to the public on Sept. 10. Only five guests will be allowed at a time, and reservations are encouraged. (Drop-in guests will be allowed if there aren’t other visitors in the museum.) They’re asking visitors to wear masks and practice social distancing.

The Mint Museum

Mint Musuem Uptown, 500 S. Tryon Street

Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road

The Mint Museum is throwing a weekend celebration at both locations Sept. 25-27. Admission will be free.

New safety measures include mask requirements for all staff and guests. They’re implementing timed passes to follow capacity mandates. To help guide through the galleries, a life-size cutout of Queen Charlotte wearing a mask and holding a 6-foot-tall scepter will serve as a measure for social distancing.

“This is the great news we’ve been waiting for over the last five and a half months,” Todd Herman, Mint Museum’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

Wells Fargo Museum

401 S. Tryon Street

Did you know that a museum sat inside the Three Wells Fargo building in uptown Charlotte? If you’ve walked along Tryon Street, you’ve probably seen the iconic stagecoach through the window. The Wells Fargo Museum highlighted not only the bank’s history but also gold mining in North Carolina and the beginnings of Wachovia.

Although the museums have been empty for months, Wall Street Journal reported the bank will shut down 11 of its 12 museums, only keeping the one located in its San Francisco headquarters. According to the article, the decisions were driven by “an evolution of the bank’s brand.”